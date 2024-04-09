Open Menu

China's Wang Says Discussed Ukraine, Gaza Conflicts With Russia's Lavrov

Published April 09, 2024

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) China's top diplomat Wang Yi said he had discussed the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday, as the two met in Beijing.

"Foreign Minister Lavrov and I had an in-depth communication about several international and regional hotspot issues... including the Ukraine and Palestine-Israel conflicts," Wang told a press conference.

"I would like to emphasise that as a responsible major power, China always decides its own positions independently based on the individual rights and wrongs of each situation," the top diplomat said.

"At the same time, as a force for peace and stability, China will stick to playing a constructive role on the international stage... and will never add oil to the flames," he said.

Russia and China have in recent years ramped up economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts, and their strategic partnership has only grown closer since the invasion of Ukraine.

