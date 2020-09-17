BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The solidarity of Moscow and Beijing is "solid as a rock" and no external factors can affect their strategic cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in an interview with the Xinhua news agency following his visit to Russia.

Last week, the minister paid a visit to Moscow to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as well as hold bilateral talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"The solidarity of China and Russia is solid as a rock, and their friendship is unbreakable. The external environment cannot affect the strategic cooperation between the two countries. In a fragile and ever-changing international environment, strong Russian-Chinese relations are even more important for maintaining regional and international peace and security," Wang said.

The minister added that during the first face-to-face meeting with the Russian diplomat since the outbreak of the pandemic, they reached a number of important consensus on strengthening bilateral relations and dealing with international and regional challenges.

"We have issued a joint statement, in which we expressed our common position on almost all international issues, Russia and China have already become the key stabilizers in the current international relations," Wang said.

In addition, the minister said that Russia and China would further develop future-oriented relations to promote the building of international relations based on mutual respect, justice and mutually beneficial cooperation, despite the fact that certain countries use a policy of unilateral bullying, guided by their own interests, interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, try to contain and put pressure on Russia and China.