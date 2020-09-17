UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Wang Says Moscow-Beijing Cohesion 'Solid As Rock,' No Foreign Factor Can Affect It

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 11:40 AM

China's Wang Says Moscow-Beijing Cohesion 'Solid as Rock,' No Foreign Factor Can Affect It

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The solidarity of Moscow and Beijing is "solid as a rock" and no external factors can affect their strategic cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in an interview with the Xinhua news agency following his visit to Russia.

Last week, the minister paid a visit to Moscow to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as well as hold bilateral talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"The solidarity of China and Russia is solid as a rock, and their friendship is unbreakable. The external environment cannot affect the strategic cooperation between the two countries. In a fragile and ever-changing international environment, strong Russian-Chinese relations are even more important for maintaining regional and international peace and security," Wang said.

The minister added that during the first face-to-face meeting with the Russian diplomat since the outbreak of the pandemic, they reached a number of important consensus on strengthening bilateral relations and dealing with international and regional challenges.

"We have issued a joint statement, in which we expressed our common position on almost all international issues, Russia and China have already become the key stabilizers in the current international relations," Wang said.

In addition, the minister said that Russia and China would further develop future-oriented relations to promote the building of international relations based on mutual respect, justice and mutually beneficial cooperation, despite the fact that certain countries use a policy of unilateral bullying, guided by their own interests, interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, try to contain and put pressure on Russia and China.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Visit Beijing Turkish Lira Shanghai Cooperation Organization All

Recent Stories

PM congratulates Yoshihide Suga on election as Pri ..

15 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Pompeo, US Congressional ..

29 minutes ago

Gargash, Foreign Minister of Malta discuss advanci ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 17 September 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Pandemic Risks Decade of Progress on Health, Educa ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.