Open Menu

China's Wang, Sun Lead ITTF World Rankings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2024 | 05:10 PM

China's Wang, Sun lead ITTF world rankings

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) released its latest world rankings on Tuesday, with Chinese Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha sitting at the top of men's and women's singles events, respectively.

China's Wang Chuqin and Lin Shidong ranked top two in the men's singles, followed by Tomokazu Harimoto (Japan), Felix Lebrun (France), Liang Jingkun (China), Hugo Calderano (Brazil), Truls Moregard (Sweden), Lin Gaoyuan (China), Qiu Dang (Germany) and Patrick Franziska (Germany) in the top 10.

On the women's side, Chinese players Sun Yingsha, Wang Manyu, Wang Yidi and Chen Xingtong took up the top four places. Japan's Hina Hayata and Miwa Harimoto sat fifth and sixth, respectively, followed by Cheng I-Ching from Chinese Taipei, South Korea's Shin Yubin and Japan's Mima Ito.

Following the release of the latest world rankings, the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) issued a statement confirming that Ma Long, Fan Zhendong, and Chen Meng have officially withdrawn from the rankings, announcing that all necessary procedures for their withdrawal had been completed.

"The association will continue to follow the development of three athletes and provide them with full support, whether they choose to return to the international stage or focus on domestic competitions," read the statement. "The CTTA has been actively engaging with the ITTF and World Table Tennis (WTT) to advocate for reasonable adjustments to competition rules."

"Ma Long, Fan Zhendong, and Chen Meng have brought great honor to the nation and made outstanding contributions to the sport worldwide. As the president of the CTTA, I am committed to supporting our athletes in protecting their rights and interests," said Liu Guoliang.

"I propose that the WTT consider granting 'participation exemptions' for veteran and decorated players, while establishing a 'prize pool' to reward young athletes who actively compete," Liu added.

Related Topics

Tennis World China France Germany Young Taipei Brazil Japan South Korea Sweden Women All From Top

Recent Stories

Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entr ..

Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai ..

Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai Logistics Academy's CPD Accred ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sul ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sultan Al Dhaheri as Director of ..

2 hours ago
 "The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to G ..

"The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to Global Fame

2 hours ago
 realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with In ..

Realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warr ..

2 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic ..

1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner

2 hours ago
Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran K ..

Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important ..

Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters

2 hours ago
 ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for Peo ..

ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination

2 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s ..

Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..

2 hours ago
 Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Y ..

Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Year’s night

3 hours ago
 ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khur ..

ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison

3 hours ago

More Stories From World