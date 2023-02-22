UrduPoint.com

China's Wang Yi Says Changing Global Situation Not To Affect Strong Relations With Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 12:00 AM

China's Wang Yi Says Changing Global Situation Not to Affect Strong Relations With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Sino-Russian relations are as strong as ever and will withstand any challenge that may come up on the international arena, China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

"The Sino-Russian relations are mature and strong as a rock, and will withstand the test of the changing international situation," Wang said during a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev in Moscow.

Wang noted that the two countries have had very good opportunities to continue strategic interaction and protect mutual strategic interests.

The diplomat also said he fully shared the high assessment of the state of strategic cooperation between China and Russia, as expressed by Patrushev.

"We are ready, together with the Russian side... to decisively defend national interests and dignity, and promote mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas," Wang added.

Earlier in the day, Patrushev said that relations between Russia and China were not subject to external conditions.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China May All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Serbia in Ab ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Serbia in Abu Dhabi

16 minutes ago
 Crescent Petroleum signs three contracts to develo ..

Crescent Petroleum signs three contracts to develop oil &amp; gas fields in Diya ..

2 hours ago
 GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in ..

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Elect ..

Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Spo ..

3 hours ago
 Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

3 hours ago
 Minister of Planning, Development and Special Init ..

Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI), Prof. Ahsan I ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.