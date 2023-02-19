UrduPoint.com

China's Wang Yi Says Washington Should 'Repair Damage' Caused By Balloon Incident

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2023 | 10:00 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) China's Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi has called on Washington to change the direction of bilateral relations that have been affected by the Chinese balloon incident, according to China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Wang Yi met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the margins of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

"Wang Yi expressed China's firm and fair stance on the so-called balloon incident and urged the United States to change course, soberly assess and repair the damage caused to Chinese-US relations by the excessive use of force," the Chinese foreign ministry said in a Sunday statement following the talks.

US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a Saturday statement after the meeting that Blinken told Wang Yi that the "irresponsible act must never again occur" and that the "violation of U.S. sovereignty and international law" by the Chinese balloon was unacceptable.

Earlier this month, the US military shot down four unidentified airborne objects, including one that Washington claimed to be a Chinese surveillance balloon. Beijing has repeatedly stressed that its civilian airship was engaged in scientific research and entered US airspace by accident.

