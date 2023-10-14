Open Menu

China's Warehouse Storage Sector Maintains Expansion For Eight Straight Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2023 | 04:00 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) -- China's warehouse storage sector remained in the expansion zone for the eighth straight month in September, according to a survey jointly released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and CMST Development Co., Ltd.

The index tracking the sector's development stood at 53.5 percent last month, up 1.5 percentage points from August, the survey showed.

A reading above 50 percent indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 percent reflects contraction.

The index has remained in expansion territory for eight consecutive months, indicating that the warehouse storage sector has maintained a stable and sound development momentum, said Wang Yong, vice president of CMST Development.

With policies of expanding domestic demand further implemented, market demand is expected to continue improving in the fourth quarter, and the warehousing industry is likely to sustain positive development, Wang added.

