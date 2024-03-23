Open Menu

China's Weekly Coastal Bulk Freight Index Edges Down

Published March 23, 2024

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) China's coastal bulk freight index decreased in the week ending on March 22, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE).

The composite index for coastal bulk freight edged down 1 percent from the previous week to 958.

97, the SSE said.

The coal sub-index decreased 1.6 percent to 922.18, SSE data showed.

The SSE initiated the index in 2001, under the guidance of the Ministry of Transport, to reflect fluctuations in the Chinese coastal transport market.

