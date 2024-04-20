Open Menu

China's Weekly Coastal Bulk Freight Index Up

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2024 | 12:10 PM

China's weekly coastal bulk freight index up

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) -- China's coastal bulk freight index increased in the week ending on April 19, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE).

The composite index for coastal bulk freight rose 2.

6 percent from the week ending on April 12 to 987.93, the SSE said.

The coal sub-index went up 4.5 percent to 977.78, SSE data showed.

The SSE initiated the index in 2001, under the guidance of the Ministry of Transport, to reflect fluctuations in the Chinese coastal transport market.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shanghai April Market From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

13 hours ago
 Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova s ..

Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka

13 hours ago
 Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

13 hours ago
 Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

13 hours ago
Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nat ..

Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO

13 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

13 hours ago
 Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehi ..

Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle

13 hours ago
 Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike rider ..

Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders

13 hours ago
 Turkey's Freedom Flotilla ready to set sail for Ga ..

Turkey's Freedom Flotilla ready to set sail for Gaza

13 hours ago
 French teen dies from heart failure after knife at ..

French teen dies from heart failure after knife attack near school

13 hours ago

More Stories From World