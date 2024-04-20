SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) -- China's coastal bulk freight index increased in the week ending on April 19, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE).

The composite index for coastal bulk freight rose 2.

6 percent from the week ending on April 12 to 987.93, the SSE said.

The coal sub-index went up 4.5 percent to 977.78, SSE data showed.

The SSE initiated the index in 2001, under the guidance of the Ministry of Transport, to reflect fluctuations in the Chinese coastal transport market.