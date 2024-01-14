SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) China's export container shipping index rose in the week ending Jan. 12, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE).

The SSE added that the average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) recorded an increase of 21.7 percent from the previous week to reach 1,140.31.

The sub-indices for all 12 shipping routes registered week-on-week rises, with that for the Europe service achieving the biggest increase of 40.1 percent.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates at Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes globally, based on data from 22 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.