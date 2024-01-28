Open Menu

China's Weekly Export Container Shipping Index Up

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2024 | 01:00 PM

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) China's export container shipping index rose in the week ending Jan. 26, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE).

The SSE added that the average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) recorded an increase of 9 percent from the previous week to reach 1,403.

The sub-indices for the Europe service and Mediterranean service both registered the biggest week-on-week rise of 12.9 percent.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates at Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes globally, based on data from 22 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.

