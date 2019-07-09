UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Weekly Farm Produce Prices Continue To Increase

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 05:37 PM

China's weekly farm produce prices continue to increase

Prices of farm produce in China continued to pick up last week, according to the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Prices of farm produce in China continued to pick up last week, according to the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) Tuesday.

From July 1 to 7, the overall price of farm produce rose 0.4 percent on a weekly basis, following a 0.3-percent increase in the previous week.

The average wholesale price of 30 types of vegetables went up 2.7 percent than a week ago, with wholesale prices of pork up 0.

7 percent.

However, the wholesale prices of beef and mutton dipped 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent compared to a week ago, respectively.

Food accounts for about one-third of China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation.

The latest official data showed China's CPI rose to 2.7 percent in May as tighter supplies of pork and fruit drove up food prices.

MOC data also showed that producer prices edged down 0.2 percent last week.

Related Topics

China Price May July Commerce

Recent Stories

AJK President Masood welcomes UN report on Kashmir

8 minutes ago

Kashmiri Muslims being massacre for refusal aposta ..

8 minutes ago

Chinese customs intercepts 69 ivory products

3 minutes ago

Man sentenced to death for killing 6 after driving ..

49 seconds ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 112 point to c ..

51 seconds ago

Balochistan to launch Livestock, Dairy Policy

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.