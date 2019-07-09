(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Prices of farm produce in China continued to pick up last week, according to the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) Tuesday.

From July 1 to 7, the overall price of farm produce rose 0.4 percent on a weekly basis, following a 0.3-percent increase in the previous week.

The average wholesale price of 30 types of vegetables went up 2.7 percent than a week ago, with wholesale prices of pork up 0.

7 percent.

However, the wholesale prices of beef and mutton dipped 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent compared to a week ago, respectively.

Food accounts for about one-third of China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation.

The latest official data showed China's CPI rose to 2.7 percent in May as tighter supplies of pork and fruit drove up food prices.

MOC data also showed that producer prices edged down 0.2 percent last week.