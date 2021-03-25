UrduPoint.com
China's Weekly Farm Produce Prices Edge Down

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 04:22 PM

Farm produce prices in China fell last week, according to the Ministry of Commerce

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Farm produce prices in China fell last week, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

From March 15 to March 21, the overall price of farm produces decreased by 0.9 percent on a weekly basis.

The wholesale price of pork fell 2.3 percent week on week to 36.8 Yuan (about 5.6 U.S. Dollars) per kg. The wholesale price of mutton went down 0.3 percent, while that of beef stayed flat.

The wholesale price of eggs went up 0.1 percent on a weekly basis and that of chicken dropped 0.4 percent week on week.

The average wholesale prices of 30 types of vegetables fell 1.5 percent from a week earlier.

Food accounts for about one-third of China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation.

The CPI declined 0.2 percent year on year in February due to a higher comparison base last year, official data showed.

