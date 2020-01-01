Prices of farm produce in China continued to rise last week as the wholesale prices of vegetables and fruit went up, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Prices of farm produce in China continued to rise last week as the wholesale prices of vegetables and fruit went up, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed Wednesday.

From Dec. 23 to 29, the overall price of farm produce gained 0.2 percent on a weekly basis. In breakdown, the wholesale price of pork rose 0.3 percent from the previous week and price of beef edged up 0.1 percent. The price of mutton registered a decline of 0.2 percent.

Poultry-related products saw a slip, with the wholesale price of eggs down by 1.

4 percent week on week.

The average wholesale price of 30 types of vegetables rose 0.6 percent from last week, and that of six kinds of fruit went up 0.9 percent on a weekly basis.

Food accounts for about one-third of China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation. Data showed that China's CPI rose 4.5 percent year on year in November, up from the 3.8-percent growth registered in October.