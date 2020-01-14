(@FahadShabbir)

Prices of farm produce in China edged up last week with an increase in the wholesale prices of meat, according to the Ministry of Commerce

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Prices of farm produce in China edged up last week with an increase in the wholesale prices of meat, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

From Jan. 6 to 12, the overall prices of farm produce gained 1.5 percent on a weekly basis. In breakdown, the wholesale price of pork rose 3.5 percent from the previous week and the price of beef grew 1 percent.

The price of mutton gained 0.2 percent.

Prices of poultry-related products saw an uptick, with the wholesale price of eggs up by 0.8 percent week on week.The average wholesale price of 30 types of vegetables climbed 0.6 percent from the previous week.

Food accounts for about one-third of China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation. Data showed that China's CPI rose 2.9 percent year on year in 2019, within the government target of 3 percent.