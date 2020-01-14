UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Weekly Farm Produce Prices Edge Up

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 07:17 PM

China's weekly farm produce prices edge up

Prices of farm produce in China edged up last week with an increase in the wholesale prices of meat, according to the Ministry of Commerce

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Prices of farm produce in China edged up last week with an increase in the wholesale prices of meat, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

From Jan. 6 to 12, the overall prices of farm produce gained 1.5 percent on a weekly basis. In breakdown, the wholesale price of pork rose 3.5 percent from the previous week and the price of beef grew 1 percent.

The price of mutton gained 0.2 percent.

Prices of poultry-related products saw an uptick, with the wholesale price of eggs up by 0.8 percent week on week.The average wholesale price of 30 types of vegetables climbed 0.6 percent from the previous week.

Food accounts for about one-third of China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation. Data showed that China's CPI rose 2.9 percent year on year in 2019, within the government target of 3 percent.

Related Topics

China Price 2019 Commerce From Government

Recent Stories

PCB-BCB reach agreement on upcoming series

3 minutes ago

Fly Better with Emirates In 2020–Emiratesoffers ..

5 minutes ago

Smile on the faces of cricket lovers as Bangladesh ..

20 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to host Himalaya Third Pole Forum in 202 ..

21 minutes ago

Death tolls rises to 82 due to severe cold: PM ord ..

37 minutes ago

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says NAB should be closed dow ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.