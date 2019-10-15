Prices of farm produce in China picked up last week, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Prices of farm produce in China picked up last week, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed Tuesday.

From Oct. 7 to 13, the overall price of farm produce climbed 3.9 percent on a weekly basis, the ministry said.

In breakdown, the average wholesale price of 30 types of vegetables went down 0.3 percent week on week, and that of six types of fruits fell 2.2 percent during the same period.

The wholesale price of pork jumped 14.

8 percent from a week ago, while beef prices remained unchanged on a weekly basis. Mutton prices dipped 0.1 percent week on week.

Egg prices saw a 2-percent decline from the previous week and the wholesale price of edible oil retreated slightly.food accounts for about one-third of China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation.

Official data showed China's CPI rose 3 percent year on year in September, expanding from the 2.8-percent growth registered in August.