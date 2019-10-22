UrduPoint.com
China's Weekly Farm Produced Prices Rise 2.6 Pct

China's weekly farm produced prices rise 2.6 pct

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Prices of farm produce in China continued to rise last week, data from the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) showed Tuesday.

From Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, the overall price of farm produce went up 2.6 percent on a weekly basis, following a 3.9-percent gain in the previous week.

In breakdown, the wholesale price of pork went up 8.6 percent, with the growth narrowing from the 14.

8-percent gain in the previous week.

Beef and mutton prices were almost flat, up 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

Egg prices saw a 0.7-percent rise from the previous week and the wholesale price of edible oil retreated slightly.

Food accounts for about one-third of China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation.

Data showed China's CPI rose 3 percent year on year in September, expanding from the 2.8-percent growth registered in August.

More Stories From World

