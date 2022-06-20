China's road logistics price index edged down last week driven by an increase in transport supply, industry data showed

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :China's road logistics price index edged down last week driven by an increase in transport supply, industry data showed.

The index stood at 1,025.09 points in the week ending Friday, down 1.

21 percent from the previous week, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

The demand for road logistics was generally stable, while the supply of transport capacity rose slightly, leading to a decrease in the price index, according to the federation. It predicted that the index may drop amid fluctuations in the future.