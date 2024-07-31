China's World No.1 Loses At Olympics After Table Tennis Bat Broken
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) China's table tennis world number one Wang Chuqin suffered a shock defeat in the men's Olympic singles on Wednesday, a day after having his bat broken.
Wang won mixed doubles gold on Tuesday in Paris but his elation quickly turned to anger after a photographer accidentally snapped his bat while jostling to take a picture.
Wang is now out in the round of 32 of the singles after a 4-2 defeat to 26th-ranked Truls Moregard of Sweden.
Moregard, 22, sank to his knees in disbelief before doing a tour of the crowd, who rose in appreciation.
It capped a mixed couple of days for Wang, 24.
With his playing partner Sun Yingsha they beat North Korea in the mixed doubles final on Tuesday, but Wang admitted he "lost control of my emotions a little" after his bat was broken.
"I couldn't understand why the photographers would do that," he said in the aftermath.
"I guess they didn't mean it. I can't do anything now that it's already happened.
"I believe I'll still be able to play well with my back-up bat."
Wang will next compete in the men's team event.
The incident happened when Wang briefly put his paddle aside to raise the Chinese flag in celebration, reporters at the scene said.
China are the undoubted superpower of table tennis and came to the French capital having won 32 of the 37 available golds since it became an Olympic sport.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From World
-
Magic Marchand bags two Olympic golds after gymnastics thriller40 minutes ago
-
Israeli attacks in Beirut, Tehran ‘represent a dangerous escalation', UN chief warns50 minutes ago
-
UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting over Hamas leader killing7 hours ago
-
School bus, train collide in S.Africa killing five children7 hours ago
-
School bus, train collide in S.Africa killing five children7 hours ago
-
Israeli attacks in Beirut, Tehran ‘represent a dangerous escalation', UN chief warns9 hours ago
-
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study9 hours ago
-
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Guterres horrified9 hours ago
-
Greek journalist's murder trial ends without convictions11 hours ago
-
Al Jazeera says Israeli strike kills two of its journalists in Gaza11 hours ago
-
Russia extends detention of French researcher: court11 hours ago
-
Zelensky slams Olympic sanctions on Russia as 'piecemeal'11 hours ago