BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in late 2019, will serve as a reserve first point of entry for international flights bound for Beijing, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said on Monday.

On March 20, aviation authorities announced that all international flights to Beijing will first land in another Chinese city, where all passengers are screened for the coronavirus disease and undergo customs checks. Those who test negative for COVID-19 are allowed to fly to Beijing. The measures were enacted to prevent a spike in imported coronavirus disease cases in the Chinese capital.

"From midnight on June 8, Shanghai will temporarily cease to be the first point of entry.

Chengdu, Changsha, Hefei, and Lanzhou are added instead, and Wuhan will be the first reserve point of entry," the CAAC said in a statement.

At present, 16 Chinese cities currently serve as a first point of entry for international flights bound for Beijing.

The city of Wuhan, in Hubei province, became the first epicenter of the global coronavirus disease pandemic. Since the start of the outbreak, more than 68,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Hubei, although the spread of the disease has slowed rapidly after the authorities in the province enforced strict lockdown measures.