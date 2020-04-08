UrduPoint.com
Wed 08th April 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) China has lifted the lockdown and resumed transport links in the central city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, on Wednesday, a day after the country reported zero new COVID-19 deaths for the first time since January.

The Wuhan has been on a total lockdown since January 23. Back then, all transportation to and out of the city has been suspended.

The inbound traffic resumed on March 28, while outbound traffic is planned to be restored on April 8. It means that local residents will be able to leave the city provided that they are healthy.

According to China Central Television, citing ChinaRailway, more than 55,000 people will leave the city by train on Wednesday for other destinations across the country.

Train terminals will check passengers' temperatures and their QR-based health codes.

