UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Wuhan Now Has Only 181 Critical COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 04:25 PM

China's Wuhan now has only 181 critical COVID-19 cases

Wuhan, the Chinese city hardest hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, had only 181 critically ill patients on Monday, dropping from a peak of over 9,000 cases, a Chinese health official said Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Wuhan, the Chinese city hardest hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, had only 181 critically ill patients on Monday, dropping from a peak of over 9,000 cases, a Chinese health official said Tuesday.

"Notable results have been achieved. However, there are still great difficulties in the treatment of severe patients," said Guo Yanhong, an official with the National Health Commission at a press conference, stressing that China has gone all out to save more lives.

The high proportion of elderly patients and and patients with multiple diseases have posed challenges to the treatment, Guo noted, adding that some patients also need a longer time to recover due to their unstable conditions.

Pooling together the strengths of medical resources, Guo said severe patients have been sent to hospitals with high-level conditions and received centralized treatment.

For patients with multiple diseases, coordinated treatment across disciplines has been strengthened, and it is important to reinforce nursing personnel for elderly patients, according to Guo.

Facing increasing imported cases, Guo said more efforts are needed to attend to mild patients and prevent mild symptoms from developing into severe ones, as well as strengthening treatment combining traditional Chinese and Western medicine.

Meanwhile, personalized treatment plans should also be highlighted to take scientific and targeted measures, Guo said.

The Chinese mainland had reported a total of 983 imported cases as of the end of Monday. Of them, 285 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 698 were being treated in hospitals with 21 in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

Related Topics

China All From

Recent Stories

Kremlin Says No Contradiction Between Comments of ..

3 minutes ago

Greek health workers demonstrate over coronavirus ..

3 minutes ago

Global coronavirus numbers far from reaching peak: ..

3 minutes ago

Aeroflot Plans Special Flights to Evacuate Russian ..

2 minutes ago

Financial aid service to start on Wednesday

2 minutes ago

Two South Koreans recover from coronavirus after p ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.