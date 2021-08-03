UrduPoint.com

China's Wuhan Set To Screen Entire City For COVID-19 As New Cases Detected

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 12:00 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The authorities in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the world's first COVID-19 hotbed, have decided to test the city's entire population of 11 million for the virus after several new cases were detected in the city, the local government said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, China reported 90 new symptomatic and 41 asymptomatic cases. Of these infections, three symptomatic and five asymptomatic were registered in Wuhan, which prompted the local authorities to declare one of the streets a zone with average epidemiological risk and introduces quarantine measures there.

"The deputy secretary of the Wuhan government, Li Tao, has announced that Wuhan launches emergency screening of the entire population for COVID-19," the government said in a statement.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the city has registered 50,399 infections, including 46,512 recoveries and 3,869 fatalities. As of early August, 18 people were receiving treatment in hospitals.

