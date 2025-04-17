China's Xi Arrives In Cambodia For State Visit
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 11:10 AM
Phnom Penh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh on Thursday, capping a three-stop tour of Southeast Asia, according to live footage from Beijing's state-run CGTN.
Xi arrived after visiting Vietnam and Malaysia as Beijing seeks to strengthen regional trade ties and offset the impact of huge tariffs imposed by his US counterpart Donald Trump.
The Chinese leader touched down at the airport in Phnom Penh on Thursday, where he was greeted by King Norodom Sihamoni during a military welcome ceremony.
Xi is scheduled to go to the palace on Thursday afternoon before holding meetings with former leader Hun Sen and his son, Prime Minister Hun Manet, according to official documents seen by AFP.
China is Cambodia's biggest trading partner and source of investment, and more than a third of Cambodia's $11 billion in foreign debt is owed to China, according to the International Monetary Fund.
And Phnom Penh is among Beijing's most reliable supporters in Asia -- Hun Manet on Wednesday described Xi's visit as a display of "iron-clad" friendship.
In a video posted on Wednesday he said the two countries had "common interests based on the principles of respect for sovereignty, equality, and non-interference in internal affairs".
He also said China had played a "pivotal role" in Cambodia's socioeconomic development.
China and Cambodia this year celebrate 67 years of diplomatic relations and on Thursday the kingdom also commemorated 50 years since the fall of Phnom Penh to the Khmer Rouge.
Earlier this month Trump announced tariffs of 49 percent on Cambodia -- among the highest of his sweeping import duties.
He then paused the levies for most countries for 90 days, reverting to the base tariff of 10 percent.
Hun Manet wrote a letter to Washington "expressing Cambodia's good faith to negotiate a mutual solution" and pledging to reduce its own tariffs on 19 categories of US goods, according to the commerce ministry.
Excluded from the 90-day pause is China, which Washington announced duties of up to 145 percent on Chinese imports.
Beijing has called the taxes a "joke" and imposed retaliatory tolls of 125 percent on American goods.
