BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Pyongyang for his two-day visit, which will be his first visit to the neighboring country as a head of state, local media reported on Thursday.

Xi left China earlier in the day on a plane. Notably, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has traveled to the neighboring state by train.

The CCTV broadcaster reported that Xi landed in the North Korean capital at 11:40 a.m. (3:40 GMT).

An orchestra and a lot of people, holding red banners, welcomed the Chinese leader in the airport.

There have been no reports on what North Korean official came to the airport to meet Xi.

Photos from the terminal, published by the broadcaster, showed that it has been adorned by North Korean and Chinese flags, red carpets and portraits of Xi and Kim.

Xi has been invited to visit North Korea by the country's leader Kim Jong Un.

After his visit to the neighboring country, Xi is expected to head to Japan for the G20 summit where he is planned to hold talks with US President Donald Trump.