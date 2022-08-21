UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jingping asked his US counterpart Joe Biden during a July 28 phone conversation to prevent US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from visiting Taiwan, but was refused and warned against Beijing's "provocative" actions if the visit were to take place, the Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing White House officials.

Biden told Xi that he "could not oblige" as the US Congress is an independent branch of government and that Pelosi would make her own decisions about foreign trips, the report said.

The US president also warned his Chinese counterpart against taking "provocative and coercive" actions if the House speaker's visit were to take place, according to the report.

"Members of Congress have gone to Taiwan for decades and will continue to do so. Speaker Pelosi had every right to go and her visit is consistent with our long-standing one-China policy," National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Pelosi traveled to Taiwan in early August. It was the first visit by a US House speaker to the island since 1997. Moreover, Pelosi became the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island.

Beijing considers Taiwan an unalienable part of its sovereign territory and opposes any official contacts between the island and other countries. The US has been supporting pro-independence forces in Taiwan and selling weapons to the island. Beijing has repeatedly said that the One China principle is a political foundation of China-US relations and that violations by Washington of its own obligations have been jeopardizing cooperation between the two countries, threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

