China's Xi Calls For Closer Political Relations With Turkey

Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:30 AM

China's Xi Calls for Closer Political Relations With Turkey

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday his government wanted to step up political cooperation with Turkey, at a meeting with visiting Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"The two countries need to raise the level of political cooperation, strengthen strategic ties and respect each other's vested interests and concerns over sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity," he was cited as saying by the Foreign Ministry.

Xi said he appreciated Erdogan's opposition to any activities on Turkish soil that sought to break up China, and valued his support for China's fight against terrorism.

Ties between the two countries soured this year after a Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman slammed China for mistreating the Muslim majority Uighur population in the autonomous Xinjiang province.

The Turkish official said over a million people belonging to this Turkic-speaking minority were tortured in what China calls vocational training centers, aimed to address root causes of extremism. Beijing called the claim abhorrent.

