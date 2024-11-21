Open Menu

China's Xi Calls For Gaza Ceasefire: Xinhua

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Brasília, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for a ceasefire in Gaza, as he visited Brazil's capital, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Xi expressed concerns about the spread of the conflict in Gaza, and "called for a ceasefire and an end to the war at an early date," the agency said, as he met with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The Chinese president's appeal for a halt to fighting in Gaza -- where Israel is pressing an offensive against Hamas -- echoed one he and other G20 leaders made during a summit held Monday and Tuesday in Rio.

That summit's joint statement called for a "comprehensive" ceasefire in both Gaza and Lebanon, where Israel is also waging an offensive against the Hezbollah.

On Wednesday, the UN Security Council held a vote on a resolution calling for "an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire" in Gaza, but it was vetoed by Israel's ally the United States, which said it was not linked to a hostage release.

