China's Xi Calls For Gaza Ceasefire: Xinhua
Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 01:30 AM
Brasília, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for a ceasefire in Gaza, as he visited Brazil's capital, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
Xi expressed concerns about the spread of the conflict in Gaza, and "called for a ceasefire and an end to the war at an early date," the agency said, as he met with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
The Chinese president's appeal for a halt to fighting in Gaza -- where Israel is pressing an offensive against Hamas -- echoed one he and other G20 leaders made during a summit held Monday and Tuesday in Rio.
That summit's joint statement called for a "comprehensive" ceasefire in both Gaza and Lebanon, where Israel is also waging an offensive against the Hezbollah.
On Wednesday, the UN Security Council held a vote on a resolution calling for "an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire" in Gaza, but it was vetoed by Israel's ally the United States, which said it was not linked to a hostage release.
Recent Stories
LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts
Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis
Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods
Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings
Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat Sch ..
Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle
'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting death
Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found alive
Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe
NA Standing Committee visits Pakistan Steel Mills
Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings
U.S. vetoes Gaza ceasefire resolution at U.N. Security Council
More Stories From World
-
Musk details mass cuts to US federal spending and staff1 minute ago
-
Mali junta chief sacks PM and government: official11 minutes ago
-
US embassy in Kyiv to reopen after threat of attack11 minutes ago
-
Xi calls for 'more voices' to work for peace in Ukraine: Xinhua12 minutes ago
-
Paolini's Italy beat Slovakia to win Billie Jean King Cup21 minutes ago
-
Baku talks pick up pace, with new climate finance deal, urban challenges in COP29 spotlight: UN31 minutes ago
-
Paolini's Italy beat Slovakia to win Billie Jean King Cup31 minutes ago
-
Arnault family to complete Paris FC takeover 'in coming days'51 minutes ago
-
At least 150 people killed in violence in Haitian capital in past week: UN51 minutes ago
-
Pakistan voices 'deep' regret over US veto in UNSC on Gaza ceasefire resolution1 hour ago
-
Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis2 hours ago
-
Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods2 hours ago