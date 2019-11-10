UrduPoint.com
China's Xi Comes To Greece Sunday Ahead Of BRICS Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) Chinese President Xi Jinping will fly to Greece on Sunday for a three-day state visit that is expected to strengthen friendly ties between the two ancient civilizations.

Greece was one of the first EU countries to sign up to Xi's flagship Belt and Road infrastructure initiative, which is expected to take center stage in his talks with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

Xi's trip to Athens comes amid media reports that Greece could see the signing of the "phase one" trade deal between the United States and China, a claim that has been repeatedly denied.

On Wednesday, Xi will embark on a three-day visit to Brasilia, which will host the 11th summit of the BRICS club of emerging economies ” Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africafrom November 13-14.

