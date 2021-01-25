UrduPoint.com
China's Xi Confident Humanity Will Defeat COVID-19 Pandemic

There is no doubt that humanity will overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and come out "even stronger" after this global health crisis, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday during a virtual Davos World Economic Forum 2021

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) There is no doubt that humanity will overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and come out "even stronger" after this global health crisis, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday during a virtual Davos World Economic Forum 2021.

According to Xi, the world made some successes in the fight against the pandemic, but the recent rise in the infection rate worldwide "reminds us that we need to continue to fight."

"However, we remain convinced that winter cannot stop the arrival of spring ... There is no doubt that humanity will defeat the virus and emerge stronger from this disaster," Xi said.

The Davos forum started on Monday and will be held through Friday. The participants plan to discuss the transformation of industries, technology development, global cooperation and climate change, among other issues.

