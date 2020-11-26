China's Xi Congratulates Biden On US Election Win: State Media
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:35 AM
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday congratulated Joe Biden on his US election victory, state media reported
In his telegram, Xi said both countries should "stick to no conflict or confrontation, mutual respect, (and) the spirit of win-win cooperation" in order to promote the "noble cause" of world peace and development.