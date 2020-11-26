Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday congratulated Joe Biden on his US election victory, state media reported

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday congratulated Joe Biden on his US election victory, state media reported.

In his telegram, Xi said both countries should "stick to no conflict or confrontation, mutual respect, (and) the spirit of win-win cooperation" in order to promote the "noble cause" of world peace and development.