China's Xi Congratulates Biden On US Election Win: State Media

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:35 AM

China's Xi congratulates Biden on US election win: state media

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday congratulated Joe Biden on his US election victory, state media reported

In his telegram, Xi said both countries should "stick to no conflict or confrontation, mutual respect, (and) the spirit of win-win cooperation" in order to promote the "noble cause" of world peace and development.

In his telegram, Xi said both countries should "stick to no conflict or confrontation, mutual respect, (and) the spirit of win-win cooperation" in order to promote the "noble cause" of world peace and development.

More Stories From World

