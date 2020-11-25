UrduPoint.com
China's Xi Congratulates Biden On Winning US Presidential Election - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election in which he expressed hope for the troubled China-US relations to be remedied, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.

On Monday, the incumbent US president, Donald Trump, agreed to begin the transition of power after almost a month of uncertainty around the election results and allegations of voter fraud.

"Xi said he hopes that the two sides will uphold the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, focus on cooperation, manage differences, advance the healthy and stable development of China-U.S. ties, and join hands with other countries and the international community to promote the noble cause of world peace and development," the press release read.

According to the Chinese leader, maintaining health bilateral relations not only serves the interests of Beijing and Washington, but also "meets the common expectation of the international community."

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, in turn, has sent a congratulatory message to Kamala Harris, the vice president in the Biden Administration, as stated in the press release.

China was among those countries which refrained from congratulating Biden prematurely before the official results of the election were announced. The Chinese Foreign Ministry extended its congratulations on November 13.

Under the Trump Administration, the United States and China engaged in a brutal economic confrontation with diplomatic repercussions which became commonly referred to as a trade war.

