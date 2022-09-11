UrduPoint.com

China's Xi Congratulates Charles III On Accession To British Throne

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2022 | 06:00 PM

China's Xi Congratulates Charles III on Accession to British Throne

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated Charles III on his accession to the British throne, state media reported on Sunday.

Charles, heir apparent for many decades, automatically became king upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. He was officially proclaimed the UK's new sovereign at a ceremony on Saturday.

The Chinese leader said in a message to the new British monarch that he was ready to expand friendship between the peoples of China and the UK and bolster mutually beneficial cooperation, CGTN news channel reported.

Xi said this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of ambassador-level diplomatic relations between the two nations. Ties between them remain strained over Hong Kong and economic rivalry.

