China's Xi Congratulates New Japan PM Ishiba
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated new Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and welcomed the opportunity to build a "constructive and stable" relationship, state media reported on Wednesday.
Beijing and Tokyo have had diplomatic relations for more than 50 years but friction has been building as China asserts its military presence around disputed territories in the region, and Japan boosts security ties with the United States and its allies.
In August, a Chinese military aircraft staged the first confirmed incursion by China into Japanese airspace, followed weeks later by a Japanese warship sailing through the Taiwan Strait for the first time.
And the neighbours' fraught 20th-century history was brought to the fore in a diplomatic row last month over the fatal stabbing of a Japanese schoolboy in southern China.
Xi nevertheless welcomed his new counterpart, Xinhua news agency reported, saying he hoped the "neighbours separated by a strip of water" could find common ground to "build a constructive and stable" relationship.
"It is in the fundamental interests of the two peoples to follow the path of peaceful coexistence, friendship for all generations, mutually beneficial cooperation and common development," Xi told Ishiba on Tuesday, according to Xinhua.
Recent Stories
Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area
Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit
“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2
Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed
Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident
Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
More Stories From World
-
Unexploded US bomb caused minor blast at Japan airport1 minute ago
-
Hong Kong stocks extend rally as developers soar higher12 minutes ago
-
Oracle to invest $6.5 bn in Malaysian cloud services region31 minutes ago
-
Netflix war epic to open Asia's largest film festival41 minutes ago
-
Parkrun marks 20 years of a free weekly jog, run... or walk51 minutes ago
-
Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack1 hour ago
-
Taiwan shuts down as Typhoon Krathon approaches2 hours ago
-
Taiwan shuts down as Typhoon Krathon approaches2 hours ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince welcomes attendees to the GCF annual meeting 2024, held in Riyadh2 hours ago
-
Communications & Information Technology minister meets Saudi students on scholarships in the USA2 hours ago
-
Al-Baha Undersecretary inaugurates National Pomegranate Festival2 hours ago
-
China's Xi congratulates new Japan PM Ishiba2 hours ago