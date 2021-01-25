Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called out the confrontational tactics adopted by the administration of former US President Donald Trump and criticized Washington's policies like supply disruptions and imposition of sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called out the confrontational tactics adopted by the administration of former US President Donald Trump and criticized Washington's policies like supply disruptions and imposition of sanctions.

"Trying to form a small circle in the world and start a new Cold War, or trying to exclude, threat and intimidate others through decoupling, cutting off supplies or sanctions, causing isolation and division on purpose, can only push the world toward division and conflicts," Xi said during a keynote speech at the Davos World Economic Forum 2021.

Xi's comments appeared to be targeting the polices under Trump, who started a trade war with China and slapped strict sanctions and export bans on Chinese companies such as Huawei.

Xi warned that countries should not try to force their political systems on others.

"Difference is not dangerous. What's dangerous is arrogance, prejudice and hatred. What's dangerous is trying to divide the global civilization into different classes. What's dangerous is trying to force your history and culture onto others," he said.

It is unfair to view one political system as more advanced and better than others, because of cultural differences, the Chinese president argued.

"You can't find two matching leaves in the world, just like there're no countries with identical history, culture and political system. Different countries have different histories, cultures and political systems. You can't say one is better than others. The key is whether [the system] fits the country's domestic conditions, whether it [the system] is supported by the citizens and whether it can bring political stability, social advancement, improvement of living standards and contribute to the progress of mankind," he said.

Xi warned about the dangers of divisions between different countries.

"A divided world can't deal with the common challenges the mankind faces. Conflicts will lead the human race into a dead end," he said.

The president stressed that China remained committed in working with other countries in building a better global community.