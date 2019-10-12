WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Chinese President Xi Jinping in a letter to US President Donald Trump encouraged both sides to continue their momentum in the new round of trade talks after making some progress.

"Lately, the economic trade teams of our two sides have stayed in communication and shown each other goodwill, which has been welcomed by our two peoples and the international community," Xi said in the letter given to Trump on Friday. "...I hope the two sides will act in the principle and direction you and I have agreed to, and work to advance China-US relations based on coordination, cooperation and stability."

Earlier, Trump told reporters at the White House that the United States and China had reached a bilateral trade deal phase one of which would cover intellectual property, financial services and agricultural products.

Xi said Chinese companies have recently accelerated purchases of US agricultural products including soy beans and pork.

The Chinese president added that as US and Chinese negotiators make progress on some aspects of the bilateral trade deal, it is important that both sides address each other's concerns properly and make positive headway in other areas.

Trump said during remarks in the Oval Office on Friday with the Chinese delegation that China is expected to purchase between $40 to $50 billion worth of US agricultural goods.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also announced that the United States would be deferring its planned increase of tariffs from 25 to 30 percent on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods, which was set to go into effect on October 15.

The trade row between the world's two largest economies erupted in June 2018 when the United States imposed the first round of tariffs on Chinese exports, prompting Beijing to respond in kind. Since, the two countries have exchanged in a full-blown trade war but have also started negotiations to resolve their trade-related differences.