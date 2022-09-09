BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) On behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, President Xi Jinping on Friday expressed condolences to King of the United Kingdom Charles III over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Queen Elizabeth II was widely recognized as Britain's longest-serving monarch. Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to visit China. Her passing is a great loss to the British people," Xi wrote in a telegram, as quoted by China Central Television (CCTV).

The Chinese leader stressed that he attaches great importance to the development of Sino-British relations and is ready to make joint efforts with King Charles III to promote healthy and sustainable development of bilateral relations for the benefit of the two countries and their people.

In addition, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang sent condolences to his UK counterpart, Liz Truss, earlier in the day.

The 96-year-old queen passed away on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family.

The UK became the first Western power to recognize the People's Republic of China as the government in January 1950. The two countries established diplomatic relations at the level of charge d'affaires in June 1954. Queen Elizabeth II visited China on October 12-18 in 1986.