China's Xi Hails 'new Chapter' In Relations With Indonesia
Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Indonesian counterpart that Beijing hopes for a "new chapter" in bilateral relations, as the two leaders met on Saturday.
Xi held talks with newly sworn-in President Prabowo Subianto in Beijing, the first stop of the Indonesian leader's inaugural foreign tour since he took office in October.
China is keen to work with Indonesia to "write a new chapter of joint self-reliance, solidarity and cooperation, mutual benefit and win-win results as major developing countries," Xi told Prabowo in front of journalists.
Beijing and Jakarta are key economic allies, with Chinese companies ploughing money into extracting Indonesian natural resources in recent years, particularly the nickel sector.
But the two countries have sparred verbally over disputed claims in the South China Sea.
Prabowo said that the relationship between the two countries was "getting stronger and stronger.
"
"I would like to reiterate our commitment... to work together for the mutual benefit of our two peoples and for the prosperity, peace and stability of all of Asia," he added.
Xi held a welcome ceremony for Prabowo at Beijing's Great Hall of the People on Saturday before the talks.
Prabowo, who landed in China on Friday, is also meeting Premier Li Qiang and number three official Zhao Leji on his trip, which ends on Sunday.
He will travel onwards to Washington, at the invitation of US President Joe Biden, as part of a world tour which will also include Peru, Brazil and Britain.
Prabowo has pledged to stick to Jakarta's traditionally non-aligned foreign policy while making the world's fourth-most populous nation more active abroad.
Recent Stories
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
More Stories From World
-
Top art collector displays rare treasures in Madrid3 minutes ago
-
Famine imminent in besieged northern Gaza, experts say23 minutes ago
-
China's Xi meets Indonesian president in Beijing23 minutes ago
-
China's Xi meets Indonesian president in Beijing: state media53 minutes ago
-
South Sudan floods affect 1.4 million, displace 379,000: UN2 hours ago
-
Reeking mud sparks health fears in Spain flood epicentre2 hours ago
-
Cavs ride huge first half to crushing win over Warriors2 hours ago
-
Probe into UK royals' private estates sparks calls for reform3 hours ago
-
Chinese wisdom in carbon finance shared for closer South-South cooperation3 hours ago
-
N. Korea jams GPS signals, affecting ships, aircraft in South4 hours ago
-
N. Korea jams GPS signals, affecting ships, aircraft in South4 hours ago
-
Ambassador Rizwan Sheikh highlights Pakistan's priorities to boost cooperation with US6 hours ago