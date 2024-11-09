Open Menu

China's Xi Hails 'new Chapter' In Relations With Indonesia

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2024 | 03:20 PM

China's Xi hails 'new chapter' in relations with Indonesia

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Indonesian counterpart that Beijing hopes for a "new chapter" in bilateral relations, as the two leaders met on Saturday.

Xi held talks with newly sworn-in President Prabowo Subianto in Beijing, the first stop of the Indonesian leader's inaugural foreign tour since he took office in October.

China is keen to work with Indonesia to "write a new chapter of joint self-reliance, solidarity and cooperation, mutual benefit and win-win results as major developing countries," Xi told Prabowo in front of journalists.

Beijing and Jakarta are key economic allies, with Chinese companies ploughing money into extracting Indonesian natural resources in recent years, particularly the nickel sector.

But the two countries have sparred verbally over disputed claims in the South China Sea.

Prabowo said that the relationship between the two countries was "getting stronger and stronger.

"

"I would like to reiterate our commitment... to work together for the mutual benefit of our two peoples and for the prosperity, peace and stability of all of Asia," he added.

Xi held a welcome ceremony for Prabowo at Beijing's Great Hall of the People on Saturday before the talks.

Prabowo, who landed in China on Friday, is also meeting Premier Li Qiang and number three official Zhao Leji on his trip, which ends on Sunday.

He will travel onwards to Washington, at the invitation of US President Joe Biden, as part of a world tour which will also include Peru, Brazil and Britain.

Prabowo has pledged to stick to Jakarta's traditionally non-aligned foreign policy while making the world's fourth-most populous nation more active abroad.

Related Topics

World China Washington Beijing Jakarta Indonesia Brazil Peru Money October Sunday All Asia Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

1 hour ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

1 hour ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

4 hours ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

7 hours ago
 PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

21 hours ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

22 hours ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

22 hours ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

23 hours ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

23 hours ago

More Stories From World