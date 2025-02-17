China’s Xi Hosts Tech Leaders, Entrepreneurs To Boost Private Sector
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 06:15 PM
China’s President Xi Jinping Monday hosted tech leaders and entrepreneurs to boost the private sector, state media reported
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) China’s President Xi Jinping Monday hosted tech leaders and entrepreneurs to boost the private sector, state media reported.
Xi listened to representatives of private entrepreneurs before delivering his remarks.
Wang Huning, head of China’s top political advisory body, chaired the symposium which was also attended by Premier Li Qiang and Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang.
A short video of the symposium showed Ren Zhengfei, the founder and CEO of Huawei Technologies, Wang Chuanfu, the chairman and CEO of electric carmaker BYD, Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba Group, Lei Jun of Xiaomi, Ma Huateng of Tencent, and Liang Wenfeng of the artificial intelligence chatbot DeepSeek were among the participants of the symposium.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi to further enhance trade, investments with China
Zayed Higher Organisation launches 'Naqra' labs in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain to empower ..
Dubai Health Authority introduces innovative protocols to enhance customer servi ..
DI Khan: Another attack on convoy carrying relief goods to Kurram
RAK Ruler attends opening of 16th International Workshop on Advanced Materials
50,000 electronic attacks countered daily by UAE Cybersecurity Council
Dubai Customs launches "Basma (Imprint)" Award to foster innovation and protect ..
UAE National MMA Championship 2 to kick off Saturday in Dubai
Middle East International Conference on Innovation and Sepsis concludes in Dubai
204 livestock assets distributed among beneficiaries
PM appreciates WB’s role in development
Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani departs for Azerbaijan to attend APA mee ..
More Stories From World
-
Dubai Customs launches "Basma (Imprint)" Award to foster innovation and protect intellectual propert ..44 minutes ago
-
Pakistani pine nuts exports to China cross $18 million in 20242 hours ago
-
Fonseca, 18, captures Argentina Open title in landmark moment2 hours ago
-
Inter Milan denied Serie A top spot by rivals Juventus3 hours ago
-
Fonseca, 18, captures Argentina Open title in landmark moment3 hours ago
-
DeepSeek removed from South Korea app stores pending privacy review3 hours ago
-
Singapore opposition leader fined for lying to parliament3 hours ago
-
Taiwan bounty hunters kill invading iguanas as numbers soar3 hours ago
-
China's Xi meets business leaders including Alibaba's Jack Ma12 minutes ago
-
Ukrainian drones hit major international oil pipeline in Russia4 minutes ago
-
Chatbot vs national security? Why DeepSeek is raising concerns4 hours ago
-
Quakes leave Greek tourist island on tenterhooks4 hours ago