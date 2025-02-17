China’s Xi hosts tech leaders, entrepreneurs to boost private sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) China’s President Xi Jinping Monday hosted tech leaders and entrepreneurs to boost the private sector, state media reported.

Xi listened to representatives of private entrepreneurs before delivering his remarks.

Wang Huning, head of China’s top political advisory body, chaired the symposium which was also attended by Premier Li Qiang and Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang.

A short video of the symposium showed Ren Zhengfei, the founder and CEO of Huawei Technologies, Wang Chuanfu, the chairman and CEO of electric carmaker BYD, Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba Group, Lei Jun of Xiaomi, Ma Huateng of Tencent, and Liang Wenfeng of the artificial intelligence chatbot DeepSeek were among the participants of the symposium.