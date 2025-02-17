Open Menu

China’s Xi Hosts Tech Leaders, Entrepreneurs To Boost Private Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 06:15 PM

China’s Xi hosts tech leaders, entrepreneurs to boost private sector

China’s President Xi Jinping Monday hosted tech leaders and entrepreneurs to boost the private sector, state media reported

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) China’s President Xi Jinping Monday hosted tech leaders and entrepreneurs to boost the private sector, state media reported.

Xi listened to representatives of private entrepreneurs before delivering his remarks.

Wang Huning, head of China’s top political advisory body, chaired the symposium which was also attended by Premier Li Qiang and Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang.

A short video of the symposium showed Ren Zhengfei, the founder and CEO of Huawei Technologies, Wang Chuanfu, the chairman and CEO of electric carmaker BYD, Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba Group, Lei Jun of Xiaomi, Ma Huateng of Tencent, and Liang Wenfeng of the artificial intelligence chatbot DeepSeek were among the participants of the symposium.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to further enhance trade, investments wi ..

Abu Dhabi to further enhance trade, investments with China

2 minutes ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation launches 'Naqra' labs in ..

Zayed Higher Organisation launches 'Naqra' labs in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain to empower ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Health Authority introduces innovative proto ..

Dubai Health Authority introduces innovative protocols to enhance customer servi ..

17 minutes ago
 DI Khan: Another attack on convoy carrying relief ..

DI Khan: Another attack on convoy carrying relief goods to Kurram

23 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler attends opening of 16th International Wo ..

RAK Ruler attends opening of 16th International Workshop on Advanced Materials

32 minutes ago
 50,000 electronic attacks countered daily by UAE C ..

50,000 electronic attacks countered daily by UAE Cybersecurity Council

33 minutes ago
Dubai Customs launches "Basma (Imprint)" Award to ..

Dubai Customs launches "Basma (Imprint)" Award to foster innovation and protect ..

44 minutes ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 2 to kick off Saturd ..

UAE National MMA Championship 2 to kick off Saturday in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Middle East International Conference on Innovation ..

Middle East International Conference on Innovation and Sepsis concludes in Dubai

1 hour ago
 204 livestock assets distributed among beneficiari ..

204 livestock assets distributed among beneficiaries

13 minutes ago
 PM appreciates WB’s role in development

PM appreciates WB’s role in development

13 minutes ago
 Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani departs fo ..

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani departs for Azerbaijan to attend APA mee ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World