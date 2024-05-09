China's Xi In Hungary To Celebrate 'new Era' With Orban
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Hungary on Thursday seeking a "new journey" with Beijing's closest European Union ally amid divisions with the West.
The state visit to Hungary is the last leg of Xi's European tour, his first to the continent since 2019.
In recent years, the Central European country of 9.
6 million people has attracted a flood of major Chinese projects, mostly related to the manufacture of electric vehicles and batteries.
Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok warmly received Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan with military honours in the courtyard of the presidential palace in Budapest on Thursday morning.
The Chinese leader arrived in the Hungarian capital on Wednesday night after wrapping up his visit to Serbia, and later attended a state dinner with Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
