UrduPoint.com

China's Xi Jinping To Take Part In G20 Summit Online - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 09:40 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in the Group of 20 (G20) leaders' summit in Rome during the weekend via video link, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The Chinese leader will make a speech at the summit, the ministry's notice said.

The G20 summit will take place on October 30-31 in Rome in face-to-face format.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is also expected to attend the G20 summit via video link due to the pandemic. US President Joe Biden, in turn, will be personally present.

