UrduPoint.com

China's Xi Jinping To Visit Russia Next Week - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2023 | 02:30 PM

China's Xi Jinping to Visit Russia Next Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping may pay an official visit to Russia as early as next week, Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the Chinese leader will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. No other details about the visit have been revealed yet.

The visit comes amid discussions in the West over China's neutral stance on ongoing Russia's military operation in Ukraine. On February 24, the one-year anniversary of the beginning of the military conflict in Ukraine, the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued Beijing's official position on the settlement of the crisis, saying that negotiations are the only "viable solution." Beijing has also floated a plan for peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China Visit Beijing Vladimir Putin February May Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

32 minutes ago
 Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam ..

Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam case

32 minutes ago
 Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanma ..

Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanmar's military junta

32 minutes ago
 UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Coul ..

UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Could Be Worse Than Situation in U ..

32 minutes ago
 German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everyt ..

German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everything' - Commissioner

32 minutes ago
 PPP paying special attention to solving public pro ..

PPP paying special attention to solving public problems: Turi

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.