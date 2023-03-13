(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping may pay an official visit to Russia as early as next week, Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the Chinese leader will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. No other details about the visit have been revealed yet.

The visit comes amid discussions in the West over China's neutral stance on ongoing Russia's military operation in Ukraine. On February 24, the one-year anniversary of the beginning of the military conflict in Ukraine, the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued Beijing's official position on the settlement of the crisis, saying that negotiations are the only "viable solution." Beijing has also floated a plan for peaceful settlement of the conflict.