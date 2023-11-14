Open Menu

China's Xi Leaves Beijing For Summit With Biden: State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2023 | 07:15 PM

China's Xi leaves Beijing for summit with Biden: state media

Chinese President Xi Jinping left Beijing on Tuesday, state media reported, on his way to San Francisco where he will hold highly anticipated talks with his US counterpart Joe Biden

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping left Beijing on Tuesday, state media reported, on his way to San Francisco where he will hold highly anticipated talks with his US counterpart Joe Biden.

"On the evening of November 14, President Xi Jinping left Beijing on a special plane.

At the invitation of United States President Biden, he will go to San Francisco for the China-US presidents' meeting," state broadcaster CCTV reported.

China's foreign ministry said Monday that this leaders' summit would involve "in-depth communication on strategic, general and directional issues concerning China-US relations, as well as major issues concerning global peace and development".

