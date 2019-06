(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chinese President Xi Jinping left Pyongyang on Friday after talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV

The two-day state visit, which started Thursday, was the first visit to North Korea by a Chinese president in 14 years.