The chances that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit South Korea in the first half of 2020 are low amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The chances that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit South Korea in the first half of 2020 are low amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said on Tuesday.

"The possibility of Chinese President Xi Jinping visiting the country in the first half of the year has become lower due to the COVID-19 crisis," Kang said during a parliamentary session, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

According to Kang, Beijing and Seoul are committed to organizing Xi's visit as soon as possible, but they have to assess the developing situation with the coronavirus.

South Korean officials said after a December meeting between Xi and his Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, in Beijing that the Chinese leader would also pay a visit to South Korea in the first half of 2020.