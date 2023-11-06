Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2023 | 06:00 PM

China's Xi meets Australian PM Albanese in Beijing

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Chinese leader Xi Jinping met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Beijing on Monday, state media reported, a high-water mark in their nations' ties following years of tensions that cut billions of dollars in trade.

Beijing is Canberra's biggest trading partner, but relations plummeted in 2020 after Australia's then-conservative government barred Chinese tech giant Huawei from 5G contracts and called for an inquest into the origins of Covid-19.

A furious Beijing then slapped punitive tariffs on a slew of Australian commodities including coal, barley and wine as the relationship descended into a deep freeze.

But China has reversed course since Albanese took power in May last year, lifting most of its restrictions on Australian goods and saying it wants "healthy and stable" ties.

Beijing's state news agency Xinhua reported they met on Monday afternoon. It did not provide further details.

Ahead of their talks in Beijing, Albanese -- the first Australian leader to visit China in more than seven years -- predicted a "constructive discussion" with Xi and said he saw "promising signs" that relations were improving.

"We've already seen a number of the impediments to trade between our two nations removed," he said.

"China is our most important trading partner.

"It represents more than 25 percent of our exports, and one in four of our jobs relies upon our trade. So it's an important relationship."

But the Australian prime minister has previously acknowledged the need to remain "clear-eyed" about the differences between the two countries, and has aired his view that they are not strategically aligned.

"We need to cooperate with China where we can, disagree where we must, and engage in our national interest," he said Monday.

