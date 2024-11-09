China's Xi Meets Indonesian President In Beijing: State Media
Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping met his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto in Beijing on Saturday, the state-run Xinhua news agency said.
The newly sworn-in Indonesian leader landed in China on Friday, kicking off his first foreign tour seeking a more prominent position for Jakarta on the world stage.
Xi held a welcome ceremony for Prabowo at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, where the bilateral talks took place, according to Xinhua.
China and Indonesia are key economic allies, but the two countries have sparred verbally over disputed claims in the South China Sea.
Beijing has said it hopes the visit will take bilateral relations to a "new level".
"China is ready to work with Indonesia to take this visit as an opportunity to consolidate high-level political mutual trust," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular briefing on Tuesday.
Prabowo is also meeting Premier Li Qiang and number three official Zhao Leji on his trip, which ends on Sunday.
He will travel onwards to Washington, at the invitation of US President Joe Biden, as part of a world tour which will also include Peru, Brazil and Britain.
Prabowo was sworn in on October 20, pledging to stick to Jakarta's traditionally non-aligned foreign policy while making the world's fourth-most populous nation more active abroad.
Recent Stories
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
More Stories From World
-
South Sudan floods affect 1.4 million, displace 379,000: UN43 minutes ago
-
Reeking mud sparks health fears in Spain flood epicentre51 minutes ago
-
Cavs ride huge first half to crushing win over Warriors51 minutes ago
-
Probe into UK royals' private estates sparks calls for reform2 hours ago
-
Chinese wisdom in carbon finance shared for closer South-South cooperation3 hours ago
-
N. Korea jams GPS signals, affecting ships, aircraft in South3 hours ago
-
N. Korea jams GPS signals, affecting ships, aircraft in South3 hours ago
-
Ambassador Rizwan Sheikh highlights Pakistan's priorities to boost cooperation with US5 hours ago
-
Israeli football supporters back home after Amsterdam violence5 hours ago
-
N. Korea jams GPS signals, affecting ships, aircraft in South5 hours ago
-
N. Korea jams GPS signals, affecting ships, aircraft in South5 hours ago
-
California spearheads new 'Trump resistance'5 hours ago