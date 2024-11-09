Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping met his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto in Beijing on Saturday, the state-run Xinhua news agency said.

The newly sworn-in Indonesian leader landed in China on Friday, kicking off his first foreign tour seeking a more prominent position for Jakarta on the world stage.

Xi held a welcome ceremony for Prabowo at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, where the bilateral talks took place, according to Xinhua.

China and Indonesia are key economic allies, but the two countries have sparred verbally over disputed claims in the South China Sea.

Beijing has said it hopes the visit will take bilateral relations to a "new level".

"China is ready to work with Indonesia to take this visit as an opportunity to consolidate high-level political mutual trust," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular briefing on Tuesday.

Prabowo is also meeting Premier Li Qiang and number three official Zhao Leji on his trip, which ends on Sunday.

He will travel onwards to Washington, at the invitation of US President Joe Biden, as part of a world tour which will also include Peru, Brazil and Britain.

Prabowo was sworn in on October 20, pledging to stick to Jakarta's traditionally non-aligned foreign policy while making the world's fourth-most populous nation more active abroad.