China's Xi Offers Condolences To Egyptian President Over Deadly Train Accident - Reports

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

China's Xi Offers Condolences to Egyptian President Over Deadly Train Accident - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday extended condolences to his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi, over a deadly train collision in the Egyptian province of Sohag, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The Friday accident has resulted in the deaths of 19 people. The number of those injured is at 185. The collision occurred after unidentified individuals pulled emergency cords in a passenger train. As a result, two carriages of the Luxor-Alexandria train, as well as the locomotive and a carriage of the Aswan-Cairo train derailed.

Operations to restore traffic on a section of the railway are underway.

In his telegram, the Chinese president said that he was shocked to hear about the deadly accident. On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi expressed deep condolences to the victims' families and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

A number of world leaders, including Russia, Turkey and the UAE, have also extended their condolences to Cairo over the deadly train crash.

