China's Xi Offers Condolences To Indonesia Over Airplane Crash

Mon 11th January 2021 | 05:51 PM

China's Xi Offers Condolences to Indonesia Over Airplane Crash

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a letter with condolences to his counterpart from Indonesia, Joko Widodo, over the recent deadly crash of an Indonesian passenger airplane.

Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 crashed almost immediately after takeoff from Jakarta with 62 people.

"Shocked to hear about the crash of the passenger airplane. As Indonesia's friendly neighboring state, I offer deep condolences on behalf of China's government and people and convey a message of support to the families of the deceased," Xi said in a message on Sunday, as quoted by Chinese news agency Xinhua.

The airplane was on a domestic flight from Jakarta to Pontianak amid heavy rain. Authorities believe there were no survivors among the 56 passengers and six crew. According to the Indonesian Transportation Safety Committee, there were no foreigners on board the doomed flight.

On Sunday, the flight recorders of the crashed airplane were located 75 feet deep in the Java Sea. They have yet to be retrieved as the search and rescue operations continue.

