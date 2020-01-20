UrduPoint.com
China's Xi Orders Immediate Action To Contain Wuhan Coronavirus - State Media

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 07:07 PM

China's Xi Orders Immediate Action to Contain Wuhan Coronavirus - State Media

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered for resolute measures to be taken to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and has reportedly already spilled over the border, the China Central Television reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered for resolute measures to be taken to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and has reportedly already spilled over the border, the China Central Television reported on Monday.

The unknown kind of viral pneumonia was first registered in Wuhan in late December. Infected individuals reportedly display symptoms typical of pneumonia and other acute respiratory diseases. According to health experts' preliminary conclusions, the pathogen is a new strain of coronavirus, which is being called 2019-nCoV.

As of Monday, a total of 198 people have tested positive for 2019-nCoV in Wuhan, and three patients have died. Two more confirmed cases have been recorded from Beijing. According to reports, 57 people have been quarantined in Beijing, and the eastern Chinese provinces of Zhejiang and Guangdong over suspected infection.

Reports of people testing positive for the new coronavirus strain have also come from South Korea, Japan and Thailand.

