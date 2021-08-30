UrduPoint.com

China's Xi Pledges To Continue COVID-19 Aid To Cuba

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 12:50 PM

China's Xi Pledges to Continue COVID-19 Aid to Cuba

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) China will keep providing Cuba with aid to fight COVID-19, President Xi Jinping said on Monday in a phone call with his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Diaz-Canel.

"China has always considered it necessary to respect the right of all countries to choose their path of social development, oppose unilateral sanctions and foreign interference in the internal affairs of other states," Xi said, as quoted by China Central Television.

Beijing supports Havana's path toward building prosperous and sustainable socialism, as well as its fight to protect national sovereignty and security, and combat brutal intervention, the Chinese leader added.

"China will continue providing aid to Cuba within its capabilities to help fight the pandemic and improve the living standards of its people," Xi stated.

The Cuban president thanked China for its consistent assistance, including vaccine and other medicines supplies, and expressed its commitment to cooperate with Beijing on fighting hegemony and power politics, as well as attempts to politicize and stigmatize the pandemic.

Cuba has registered over 640,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 5,000 deaths since the onset of the pandemic, with daily cases on the rise since mid-July due to the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. In late July, the US imposed sanctions targeting the Cuban military and the interior ministry over the crackdown on recent protests, sparked by anger over shortages of food, medicine, and other basic necessities.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry China Beijing Havana Cuba July TV All Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

President issues Federal Law to establish National ..

President issues Federal Law to establish National Human Rights Institution

21 minutes ago
 President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassa ..

President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Mali

21 minutes ago
 Rocket attacks at Kabul Airport intercepted by a m ..

Rocket attacks at Kabul Airport intercepted by a missile defence system

47 minutes ago
 FO  rejects Indian Defence Minister Rajnath’s t ..

FO  rejects Indian Defence Minister Rajnath’s terrorism-related allegations

57 minutes ago
 TECNO Partners with Zong 4G to bring 12GB FREE int ..

TECNO Partners with Zong 4G to bring 12GB FREE internet for its users

1 hour ago
 Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership ..

Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership: Al-Othaimeen Calls on the Is ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.